Gor Mahia falter against Rwandese opposition in pre-season friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia lost 2-0 to Rwandese giants Rayon Sports in a pre-season friendly in Kigali on Saturday night.

Charles Akonnor’s men were behind after only four minutes, Antonio Attiso Kodjo rounding Byrne Omondi before scoring from close range.

The hosts then added a second in the dying stages of the game, Nkundimana Fabio looping the ball over former AFC Leopards goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi — who was making his debut for K’Ogalo — to extend their lead.

The match was the culmination of a glorious day for the hosts who were celebrating their annual fan festival to unveil their new kit as well as players.

For Akonnor, it was also an opportunity to see his signings in action, including Lesley Otieno and Enock Machaka (Nairobi United), Hansel Ochieng’ (APS Bomet) and Katasi, among others.

K’Ogalo now turn their attention to the Cecafa Club Championships, which begin in the same capital on Friday.

They are in Group A where they face another Rwandese opposition, APR, as well as Uganda’s Viper SC and Burundi’s Garde Republicaine.