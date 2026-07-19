Saka stars in 10-goal thriller as England edge France to win World Cup bronze medal

MIAMI, United States, July 19, 2026 – Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick as England won an extraordinary 10-goal thriller against France to finish third at the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions were involved in the bronze match – formerly known as the third-place play-off – after losing their semi-final to Argentina in galling fashion.

However, they showed no hangover from that disappointment by racing into a four-goal first-half lead in a chaotic game which up-ended any gloomy pre-match talk.

Saka – an unused sub against Argentina – scored twice after Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa had put England in control inside the opening 20 minutes.

Momentum completely switched after the break, with France pulling three goals back and missing clear-cut chances to equalise.

Kylian Mbappe netted either side of a Bradley Barcola goal, to put himself ahead in the race for the 2026 Golden Boot and leap above Lionel Messi to become the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer (22 goals).

But Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 87th minute after Djed Spence was fouled by Malo Gusto.

Ousmane Dembele curled home in the sixth minute of stoppage time to cut the deficit to 5-4, however Jude Bellingham jinked through France’s defence to seal England’s win in the 98th minute.

Bellingham finished with seven goals at this World Cup – the most of any England men’s player at a single edition.

It means England achieve their highest men’s World Cup finish since winning the tournament in 1966 and their best-ever result on foreign soil.

And they did so in the highest scoring World Cup third-place match ever, surpassing France 6-3 West Germany in 1958.