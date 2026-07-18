KPA bag first-ever men’s volleyball league crown after labourious win over newcomers Chema

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2026 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are the new Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Division One men’s league champions.

The dockers beat Chema Vollyeball Club in straight sets at the Kasarani Indoor Arena to claim their first ever league crown.

It was a close contest, however, as the newbies pushed the seasoned title challengers to the wire in all the three sets.

In the end, a 25-21, 25-20 and 25-21 victory in the respective sets proved enough to guarantee KPA a 2-0 overall series lead, ensuring that they would be carrying the league trophy back to Mombasa.

The first game of the series — at the same venue — on Friday had been a thriller, with KPA eventually labouring to a 3-2 victory.

They won 25-19 in the first set before Jeremiah Mukopi’s charges charged back in the next two sets, triumphing 25-22 and 29-27 respectively.

However, KPA regained their composure and control of the game to win 25-19 and 16-14 in the penultimate and ultimate sets.

Their defeat notwithstanding, Chema’s slaloming run in this year’s competition has disrupted the order of men’s volleyball, announcing the rise of a new giant intent on etching their name in the league’s folklore.

They beat Kenya Prisons in the semi-finals to secure a historic berth in the final, an achievement that will fill them with confidence and conviction in their abilities to go one better and win the top prize, come next season.