Star-Studded Field Set for NCBA Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy  

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16, 2026 – A star-studded field of 96 golfers is set to headline the NCBA Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy at Limuru Country Club this weekend (July 17-19) with the event expected to deliver one of the most competitive amateur showdowns of the season.

The 2026 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series leader, John Kamaisi, headlines the line-up that also has second placed Jay Sandhu and third-placed Elvis Muigua alongside Rwanda’s Jean D’Amour Hitayezu who comes to this leg on the back of his win at the NCBA Coast Open ‘Barry Cup’ last weekend.

Teenage sensations Kanana Muthomi and Cherono Kipkorir lead the list of women golfers set for the Limuru showdown alongside Kellie Gachaga, Maryam Mwakitawa, and Nancy Wairimu.

The field features players from Rwanda, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Burundi, Uganda, India, Ghana, China, and Serbia, adding strong regional and international appeal as they compete for a share of the KES 700,000 prize pool.

Kamaisi leads the standings on 809.20 points, extending his advantage at the top despite the second-place finish in Mombasa.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu sits second on 640.00 points, Elvis Muigua remains third with 495.26 points, Eugine Wafula is fourth on 472.26 points, and William Odek rounds out the top five on 409.56 points.

The Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy remains an important stop on the KAGC pathway, offering players a chance to earn ranking points, sharpen competitive form, and test themselves against some of the region’s best amateurs.

The strength of the entry list also reflects the continued appeal of Limuru Country Club as a venue capable of attracting elite fields and delivering high-quality championship golf.

At the same time, more golfers will be hoping to secure their NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale slots this weekend during the Nyanza Golf Club Monthly Mug, a mini-qualifier of the series.

Qualification to the Grand Finale, set to be held at the prestigious Karen Country Club on November 28, will be earned by the Overall Gross Winner, Men’s Gross Winner, Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men Winner, Division 2 Lady Winner, Division 3 Winner, and the leading Junior.

Elsewhere, the fifth leg of the 2026 PGK Equator Tour teed off at Ruiru Sports Club on Thursday, July 16 and will run through to Sunday, July 19.