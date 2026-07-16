Storm is over? Starlets resume Wafcon preps amid hanging clouds of delayed allowances

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16, 2026 – The national women’s football team arrived in Miramas, France on Thursday morning to begin preparations for their second ever appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), set for Morocco on July 26-August 16.

Their arrival was the latest of a highly dramatic 48 hours during which everything threatened to fall apart for the team and the nation at large.

Irked by what they considered ‘mchezo wa town‘ (a plot to scam them), the players stormed Kandanda House — the headquarters of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Wednesday morning — demanding that their pending allowances be settled in full before they board the plane to Europe.

“No money, no France, no money, no WAFCON!” was the theme song as the players brought activities to a standstill at FKF’s nerve centre of activities.

Harambee Starlets arrive in Miramas, France for a residential camp ahead of Wafcon. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

It came less than 24 hours after Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya stood up on the podium at State House to reveal that the team’s allowances had been settled.

The tone for the reception at the house on the hill was set by Starlets skipper Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam who pleaded with President William Ruto to see to it that their allowances are fully settled.

When he took to the stage, the president echoed his CS’s words, promising a handsome reward for the girls should they go on and dominate the continental stage.

Sports PS Elijah Mwangi hands over Ksh 10 million to Harambee Starlets captain Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam. PHOTO/FKF

Fast forward to Wednesday and the events of the day were a stark contrast to the jolly atmosphere that had permeated State House.

Facing an embarrassment of gargantuan proportions, FKF and the Ministry of Sports scrambled to address the team’s grievances, convening a hurried presser during which the team were handed Ksh 10 million in cash.

An additional Ksh 10 million was to be wired into their individual accounts by midnight.

Speaking afterwards, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi — flanked by FKF president Hussein Mohammed — reiterated the government’s support for the team.

He urged them to channel their future grievances via the federation.

“If there are any grievances, which need to be addressed, the best thing is to raise the matter with the federation. The federation is there to reach the ministry, so that the matter can be sorted out,” Mwangi said.

Speaking at the same time, Adam stated it is all systems go for the team, their aching hearts having been soothed by the disbursement of the money.

“We are ready for Wafcon…we want to go there and do well. We can confirm that the government has played its part and now it is for us to do our part as well,” Adam.

As they sharpen their art and craft in Miramas, it will not be lost on Beldine Odemba’s charges that their Group A opponents at the continental showpiece are not coming to ‘play’ (no pun intended).

Morocco, Senegal and Algeria are no slouches, and with the ultimate prize of playing at next year’s World Cup in Brazil, each will be keen to get down to business from the get-go.

Hopefully, the allure of millions — coupled with their already bulging pockets — will be the extra push the Starlets need to fell these giants who stand between them and glory.