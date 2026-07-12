HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF! Junior Starlets stun South Africa to secure World Cup ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12, 2026 – They have done it again!

In front of a raucous, packed crowd at the Nyayo National Stadium, Kenya’s Junior Starlets staged a magnificent second-half comeback to defeat South Africa 3-1, sealing a historic 5-1 aggregate victory and punching their ticket to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Mildred Cheche’s relentless young queens have officially flown the Kenyan flag to the global showpiece for the second consecutive time.

This monumental triumph cements their status as the golden generation of Kenyan football, proving that their previous global appearance was no fluke.

Early Scare at Nyayo

Holding a comfortable 2-0 cushion from the first leg in South Africa, the Starlets faced immediate pressure from a desperate visiting side that refused to go down without a fight.

South Africa stunned the home fans just five minutes into the match, breaching the Kenyan defense as Katleho Malebana fired the visitors ahead.

The early 1-0 deficit sent a wave of tension through Nyayo Stadium as the South Africans fought aggressively to level the aggregate score.

The Starlets spent the remainder of the first half searching for an equalizer, but despite a tense two minutes of added time, they went into the interval trailing 1-0 on the day, though still holding a narrow 2-1 lead on aggregate.

The Great Second-Half Comeback

Whatever tactical adjustments Coach Cheche made at halftime completely unlocked the team’s championship DNA.

The Starlets emerged for the second half playing with an entirely different gear.

The turning point arrived in the 71st minute. Seamlessly breaking through the South African lines, Gaudencia Maloba slotted home a crucial equalizer to make it 1-1 on the night, restoring breathing room for Kenya with a 3-1 aggregate lead.

The Opiyo Masterclass Seals History

With South Africa visibly tiring under the weight of Kenya’s relentless high press, Coach Cheche introduced super-sub Elizabeth Opiyo, a tactical substitution that completely shattered the visitors’ resolve.

In the closing stages of the match, Opiyo’s driving run forced a late penalty inside the box.

Showing elite composure under immense pressure, midfielder Brenda Awuor stepped up to the spot and calmly converted the penalty, turning the stadium into a frenzy at 2-1 (4-1 on aggregate).

Just when South Africa thought the nightmare was over, Opiyo saved the best for last. Picking up the ball deep in the Kenyan half, the super-sub embarked on a breathtaking, outstanding solo run, slicing past the entire South African team before coolly slotting home the third goal.

The final whistle confirmed a 3-1 matchday victory and a resounding 5-1 aggregate demolition, sending the Junior Starlets straight into football folklore.

Next stop: Morocco!