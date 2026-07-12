Argentina cruise into World Cup semis as Embolo red card proves to be a blessing

KANSAS CITY, United States, July 12, 2026 – Argentina needed 120 minutes of football to beat Switzerland 3-1 in their World Cup quarterfinal tie in Kansas City on Sunday morning.

La Albiceleste had taken the lead in the 10th minute through Alexis MacAllister’s header from Lionel Messi’s corner.

However, the defending champions relaxed their foot on the pedal and allowed the Swiss back into the game, more so in the second 45 in which they dominated proceedings.

Their industry finally paid off in the 67th minute through Daniel Ndoye’s leveller courtesy of a through-pass from Ricardo Rodriguez on the right wing before slotting past Argentine keeper Emi Martinez.

The Europeans kept pounding on the pressure for a winner but then punctured their chances when their main frontman, Breel Embolo, was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The centre referee had initially booked former PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes for a foul on Embolo at the edge of the touchline.

However, a VAR check confirmed that Embolo had dived, prompting the referee to reverse the initial yellow card to Paredes before showing a second one to the Rennes striker, who had been carded in the first half.

Even with the numerical disadvantage, the Swiss proved a tough nut to crack, showing defensive solidity amid wave after wave of attack from Lionel Scaloni.

So came the extra time, which followed more or less the same script that had prevailed in regular time.

Not until Atletico Madrid striker curled a right-footed shot from the edge of the box in the 112th minute, past the flapping hands of Gregor Kubel in the Swiss goal.

With the men in red pushing forward for a second equaliser, the Argentines drove the final nail in the coffin.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka was dispossessed in the Argentine half before the ball found its way to Thiago Almada.

Despite Kubel saving Almada’s initial attempt, Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez was on hand to tap in the rebound from close range to secure victory for the champions.

Argentina will now face England in the semi-finals in Atlanta on Wednesday night.