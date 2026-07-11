Highway reach Nairobi Regional KSSSA Final as KCB-backed school games gather momentum

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11, 2026 -The Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two Games are entering the decisive stages across the country, with schools battling for regional honours and coveted slots at the National Championships later this month.

In Nairobi, Highway Secondary School secured a place in the regional boys’ football final after edging Starehe Boys Centre 1-0 in a tightly contested semi-final played at Jamhuri High School on Friday.

The victory sends Highway into Sunday’s final, where they will face either Olympic High School or Upper Hill School, who meet in the second semi-final.

Highway Secondary School Head Coach Daniel Mwaura said: “The boys executed our game plan well and showed great discipline throughout the match. We knew Starehe would be a difficult opponent, but the players remained focused and took their opportunity. We are delighted to reach the final, but the job is not done. Our focus now is on winning the title and qualifying for the national championships.”

The Nairobi matches are part of the nationwide KSSSA Term Two Games currently taking place across all eight regions, bringing together thousands of student-athletes competing in football, volleyball, rugby sevens, netball, basketball 3×3, badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, chess, scrabble, cricket, lacrosse, beach volleyball and baseball.

The championships have received a KShs. 20 million sponsorship from KCB Bank as the Title and Kit Sponsor, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of sporting talent while advancing environmental sustainability in schools.

The sponsorship has enabled the purchase of playing kits and trophies, while also supporting fan engagement and educational activations throughout the regional and national competitions.

Of the total investment, KShs. 12 million has been allocated for kits and trophies, while Ksh. 8 million will fund activations during the championships running from July 6 to August 1, 2026.

Beyond the competition, KCB is leveraging the games as a platform to champion clean energy and environmental conservation by educating high school students on sustainable practices and creating awareness of financing solutions that can help schools adopt clean energy technologies.

The initiative seeks to promote healthier learning environments while encouraging the next generation to embrace climate conscious living.

The regional championships, currently underway at various venues across the country, will determine the teams that will advance to the National Finals at MPESA Academy from July 28 to August 1, 2026, where champions from Kenya’s eight regions will compete for national titles.