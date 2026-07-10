Adikiny Crowned Tusker FC’s Best As Club Celebrates End-of-Season Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Fabian Adikiny was named Tusker FC’s Player of the Season after emerging as the club’s standout performer at the team’s End of Season Awards held on Thursday, July 9, at Ruaraka.



Adikiny led the honours list as Tusker FC marked the close of a season that culminated with FKF MozzartBet Cup glory and qualification for continental football.

Speaking after being crowned the MVP, Adikiny said the recognition was a reflection of the team’s collective effort throughout the campaign.

“I am truly honoured to be named Player of the Season. This award means a lot to me because it reflects the hard work, discipline, and support from my teammates, coaches, and the entire Tusker FC family. We went through a challenging season, but we stayed united, believed in each other and finished strongly. I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey and promise to keep pushing for even greater success for this club,” he said.



Striker Eric Kapaito scooped the club’s top-scorer award following his eight goals throughout the season as mid-season signing Pavelh Ndzila won the Golden Glove Award.



Ian Simiyu, who scored a brace to seal the Mozzart Bet Cup in the final against Kenya Police at Kwale Stadium was recognized as the Forward of the Season.

Charles Momanyi was named Defender of the Season, while Tanzanian-import Ibrahim Joshua won Goal of the Season. Eugene Ikutwa was voted Young Player of the Season, Francis Odour was named Most Improved Player, and Thomas Teka took the Most Disciplined Player award.



Sweaney Odhiambo of UEFA Despanol, Tusker FC’s ladies team associate, was named Ladies Team MVP, while Dennis Chimano received the Youth Team MVP award.

Mark Mugisha, Marketing & Innovations Director at Kenya Breweries Limited, said the company remains committed to supporting the club’s future as it prepares for continental competition.



“As we celebrate tonight, I also want to reaffirm KBL’s commitment to the future of Tusker FC. Qualification for continental football marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter not just for this club, but for Kenyan football. We will continue investing in this institution, strengthening its foundations and supporting its growth so that it continues to inspire future generations.

“To our players, winning the FKF Cup has earned you a place in the history of this great club. What you do next will define your legacy. Carry this badge with pride, represent this club with humility, continue raising the standard and never stop believing in what you can achieve together,” Mugisha said.



Tusker FC will now begin preparations for the new season and its CAF Confederation Cup campaign