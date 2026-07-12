Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge finishes 12th at Brazilian road race

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12, 2026 – Two-time world record holder Eliud Kipchoge finished 12th at the New Balance Porto Alegre Marathon in the Brazilian city on Sunday.

Kipchoge crossed the finish line in 2:18:42, in a race won by Moroccan Zineddine Ouria who clocked 2:08:52.

Another Moroccan, Aziz Ait Ourkia, took second place after timing 2:09:08 as Kenya’s Thomas Kibet Maru came third in 2:09:16.

Speaking afterwards, Kipchoge described the opportunity to run on the streets of the Brazilian city as an incredible honour.

“What an incredible honor it was to race in your streets, together with all of you today. Our earth is a beautiful place when the running community comes together like this. To the many fans on the course supporting us today, I want to say a big thank you. Your cheers not only lifted me but also all the other runners in the race to make it an unforgettable experience for all of us,” he said.

Eliud Kipchoge runs on the streets of Porto Alegre in Brazil. PHOTO/ELIUD KIPCHOGE

The race was the second of Kipchoge’s ‘Running World’ tour, which began in May at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon where he came 16th after clocking 2:13:29.

After last year’s New York Marathon, the two-time Olympic champion announced that he would be running a marathon in each of the world’s seven continents as part of his plan to use running as vehicle to advocate for various issues affecting the globe.

Kipchoge’s next stop will be Oceania where he will run at the Melbourne Marathon on October 11, this year.