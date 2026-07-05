How Junior Starlets beat South Africa to take huge leap towards Under 17 World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5, 2026 – National under 17 girls’ football team head coach Mildred Cheche has applauded her charges’ mental fortitude after a huge 2-0 win over South Africa in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier in Pretoria on Saturday evening.

Cheche says it speaks volumes for the girls to pull off such a significant result amid the pressure of playing away.

“An away win is the first step towards going to the World Cup. The girls did extremely well…they prepared well and delivered even with the pressure of playing away. So I am very proud of them,” she said.

Bantwana were no match for the Junior Starlets who tore through their defence at will.

It was always a matter of when and not if Kenya would get the breakthrough, which finally came midway through the second half; Faith Boke sneaking in to latch on to Linda Weey’s through pass to slot into the net.

Starlets keeper Mitchell Okoyo then rose to the occasion when it mattered most, saving a South African penalty as the game headed to halftime.

It is a save that proved crucial as Brenda Achieng secured victory in the second half, stretching her foot to divert Weey’s initial shot across the face of the goal into the back of the net.

Cheche says the team executed their strategy according to plan while preventing the opponent from enjoying the luxury of the same.

“What worked for us is that we were able to play our game. They were composed, the chances they got they utilised so that went well for us,” the gaffer explained.

With the second leg set for next Sunday (July 12), it could be another monumental moment in Kenya’s football history.

Victory in Nairobi, or a draw, will book Starlets’ ticket to this year’s World Cup in Morocco, the second time they would have qualified for the prestigious competition after their debut in 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

They remain the only Kenyan national football team to play at a World Cup at any level.