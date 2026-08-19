Obiri, Kipruto to defend New York Marathon titles amid tough competition

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 19, 2026 – Kenya’s Benson Kipruto and Hellen Obiri will return to defend their New York Marathon titles at this year’s edition, set for November 1.

The duo will have a fight on their hands (or feet) to ward off a competitive field in their respective categories in what promises to be a scintillating battle for prestige in one of the premium road races on the face of the earth.

Kipruto, the Olympic marathon bronze medalist, will be up against an elite startlist that also includes fellow Kenyan, Geoffrey Kamworor, who has won the New York Marathon twice, as well as Dutchman Abdi Nageeye — who clinched in 2024.

Running in the World Marathon Majors race for the first time, Kipruto cruised to victory in 2:08:09, to add to previous successes in Boston (2021), Chicago (2022) and Tokyo (2024).

The 35-year-old is looking forward to making his mark in New York once again.

“My first experience at the TCS New York City Marathon was unforgettable, and I am thrilled to return. Every major marathon is important, but New York has a unique atmosphere and community. The competition will be particularly strong, and I’m eager to defend my title on one of the sport’s biggest stages,” Kipruto said.

For Obiri, life has been good since she relocated to the United States, close to four years ago.

Her transition to the road races — after success in the track — has been nothing but seamless.

This was all the more pronounced at last year’s New York Marathon where she smashed the 22-year-old course record, clocking 2:19:51 to claim her second crown in the Big Apple since her first in 2023.

This year’s competition couldn’t be any stiffer with a startlist that reads like the who-is-who of women’s road races, include the 2024 champion Sheila Chepkirui — also of Kenya — Dutch phenomenon Sifan Hassan, the evergreen Edna Kiplangat, and Viola Cheptoo — all who have clocked a sub-2:20 in their careers.

The competition notwithstanding, Obiri hopes her longstanding ‘love affair’ with New York will continue.

“Last year’s TCS New York City Marathon was a dream come true, from breaking the course record and capturing my second title to celebrating with the incredible fans who line every mile of the course. New York always brings out the best in me, and I’m excited to return and feel the energy of each borough during such a historic year,” the 36-year-old said.

Apart from her two victories in the marathon, Obiri has also shone in other road races in New York, including the half marathon in which she clocked a course record of 1:07:21 in 2023.