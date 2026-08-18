Kitui Green Run honours clean-sport champions as race delivers first water impact

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 — The Kitui Green Run will honour athletes, community leaders and partners Tuesday as organisers report the first tangible water impact from the inaugural race held in Kitui under the Run For Rain theme.

The awards ceremony at Karen Green Complex will recognise runners whose results have been formally validated, Community Water Stewardship Champions who helped mobilise local communities and Run For Rain Ambassadors who have taken on continuing roles in promoting water and environmental stewardship.

The event is also putting clean sport at the centre of its awards process after doping controls conducted in partnership with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) returned three Adverse Analytical Findings.

The affected athletes have been formally notified, with organisers saying prizes will be awarded only on the basis of validated results and in accordance with ADAK procedures and Athletics Kenya rules. Individual cases remain subject to formal results management and authorised disclosure.

“We do not honour victory at any cost. We honour excellence that can withstand scrutiny,” Kitui Green Run Chairperson Julia Kalakwe said.

From the finish line to water access

Organisers say the most significant legacy of the inaugural race is beginning to emerge beyond athletics.

Following the 31 May 2026 event, Green Africa teams began assessing schools, public facilities and community water sources along the 21-kilometre route to identify priority interventions.

At one family homestead, RainBank Intelligence, a Green Africa system used to identify and verify groundwater aquifers, identified a potential water-bearing source beneath land where residents had previously travelled considerable distances to access water.

Drilling subsequently reached water, which organisers described as an early demonstration of how the race’s environmental mission can translate into practical community interventions.

The organisers cautioned that the project does not represent a solution to Kitui’s wider water challenges, but said it demonstrates how local knowledge, scientific assessment and partnerships can be combined to deliver measurable outcomes.

Beyond a one-day race

The Kitui Green Run is positioning itself as more than an annual sporting event, linking athletics, environmental conservation, youth development and water security under its Run For Rain theme.

The organisers are inviting participants and partners to “Come to Kitui. Leave a water legacy”, with each edition intended to connect athletic participation to measurable water outcomes in the county’s dryland communities.

The existing 21-kilometre course has been designated the “Founding Ring of Impact”, while organisers plan to eventually introduce a full marathon that would extend the route to 42 kilometres and widen opportunities for community participation, sports tourism and water interventions.

Future partnerships will focus on defined impact areas including water projects, athlete and youth development, medical and race safety, technology, conservation, community stewardship and impact verification.

The organisers said they are now opening discussions with Kenyan and international companies, development institutions, sporting bodies, foundations, innovators, athletes and diaspora communities ahead of the next edition, with the focus on partnerships that can demonstrate measurable community impact beyond race day.