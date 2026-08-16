Millions raised in charity match between Gor and Migori Youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16, 2026 – FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia bagged just over Ksh 1.1 million in gate collections in Sunday’s Green Legacy Cup charity match against Migori Youth at the Nyayo Stadium.

In a statement, the club thanked spectators for supporting a worthy cause by purchasing tickets to attend the match.

“Sh 1,131,540 was raised through ticket sales from today’s charity match against Migori Youth at Nyayo Stadium. We sincerely thank all fans who turned up and supported this worthy cause,” the statement read.

K’Ogalo won 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The FKF Premier League newbies had taken a 2-0 lead through Dennis Oguta — on loan from Tusker — and Philemon Nyakwaka before Gor replied through ex-Migori Youth forward Paul Okoth and Ebenezer Assifuah.

Another Ghanaian, Ebenezer Ocran, then scored the winning penalty as Gor continued their pre-season preparations with another victory.

Beyond the pitch, the match was organised by ZamZam Foundation to support environmental conservation, food security, community resilience and climate-smart agriculture.