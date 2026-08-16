Musokoto Books Vihiga Cranes as Lugari Takes on Chakol Queens in Safaricom Chapa Dimba Western Region finals

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 15 – Musokoto Secondary School from Busia County will square it out with Vihiga Cranes from Vihiga County in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Western Region finals on Sunday,at the Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi, Bungoma.

In the girls’ final, Chakol Queens, who edged out Vihiga’s Blue Commandos 3-1, will face Lugari Progressive.

Musokoto booked their place in the boys’ final after cruising to a convincing 3-0 victory over Kakamega’s Green Buffaloes.

The Busia side got off to a flying start, breaking the deadlock in the second minute when Galvin Mukolwe calmly converted from the penalty spot after Peter Franklin Pual was penalized for handball.

Musokoto continued to press for a second and were rewarded in the 52nd minute, with Frankline Paul finding the back of the net to double their advantage.

Nasimiyu Misheal of Chakol Queens celebrates their victory over Blue Commandos

in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Western Region final at Masinde Muliro Stadium

Kadunyi today. Chakol Queens won by a score of 3-1 .

Green Buffaloes’ efforts to fight their way back into the game came to nothing after Oliver Osinya missed a penalty. Musokoto capitalised on the missed opportunity, with Tom Okitwi finding the back of the net in the 77th minute to seal a convincing 3-0 victory and send the Kakamega side crashing out of the competition.

“I am happy with today’s win. We played according to our game plan, and we hope to do the same when we meet Vihiga Cranes tomorrow in the final. This is our first time reaching the regional final, and we are determined to take the trophy back to Busia,” said Nicholas Okubala, head coach of Musokoto Secondary School.

In the other boys’ semi-final, Vihiga Cranes edged out Bungoma’s Terem 1-0, with Mellon Omondi scoring the decisive goal to book their place in the final.

Earlier, in the girls’ semi-finals, Lugari Progressive dominated proceedings, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Bungoma’s Elgon Queens. Laura Lydia, Ziporah Wanyonyi, Delphine Mutirira and Viola Chepkorir were all on target for Lugari Progressive.

Nasimiyu Misheal (R) of Chakol Queens dribbles off the ball from Aseka Praxides (L)

of Blue Commandoes during the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Session 5,Western region

finals held at Masinde Muliro Stadium Kadunyi finals Chakol Queens won 3-1.

In the second girls’ semi-final, Chakol Queens defeated Vihiga’s Blue Commandos 3-1 to book their place in the final. Michel Nasimiyu struck twice, while Hanifa Mashasha added the third goal for Busia’s side. Blue Commandos’ consolation goal was scored by Mitchel Chepteek.

“Last season, we were knocked out in the semi-finals. This year, we are glad to have made it to the final. I know Lugari Progressive is a tough team, but we will play our game just as we did today. The girls are determined to lift this trophy for the first time and represent the region at the national championship.” Said Abraham Muleme, head coach of Chakol Queens.

Obuttuli Jeremiah (L) of Vihiga Granes Shield off the ball from James Juma (R) of

Terem during the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Session 5,Western region finals held at

Masinde Muliro Stadium Kadunyi finals, Vihiga Granes won 1-0.

The winning boys’ and girls’ teams in tomorrow’s finals will take home Sh250,000 each and earn a place to represent the region at the national finals. The runners-up teams will each receive Sh150,000.

The runners-up teams will take home Sh150,000 each. The Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer (boys and girls) will each receive Sh30,000.

The Most Valuable Player (Golden Ball) will also receive Sh30,000 and an additional fully funded tertiary education scholarships under the Safaricom Citizens of the Future Programme.