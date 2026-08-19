Shabana laughing to the bank after President Ruto honours Ksh 20 million pledge

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 19, 2026 – FKF Premier League side Shabana have confirmed receipt of Ksh 10 million from President William Ruto as was promised in April, this year.

In a statement, the club’s secretary general Elizaphan Kerama said they have received the remaining half of the Ksh 20 million that Ruto had promised to help them relocate to Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

“We are grateful to formally acknowledge receipt, through H.E. Team Patron Governor Simba Arati, of the Ksh 10 million balance of the Ksh 20 million you pledged to support Shabana FC during our relocation to Afraha Stadium, as Gusii Stadium undergoes reconstruction and upgrading to international standards,” Kerama, in a letter to the President, said.

During a visit to the Gusii region, Ruto announced that the Gusii Stadium would undergo a facelift for an approximately Ksh 1 billion — a project expected to take six to nine months.

At the same time, he pledged Ksh 20 million to Tore Bobe — who use Gusii Stadium as their home ground — to aid their temporary relocation to Afraha Stadium.

With the disbursement of the full amount, the team can now breathe easy, focusing its attention on the start of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Under the hawk eyes of new coach Ahmed Fathi, the Glamour Boys have been undergoing preseason preparations in Nakuru, playing a number of friendlies against local sides to gauge their readiness.

Their first match is against Posta Rangers on the weekend of August 29-30.