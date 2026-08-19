Sigh of relief for Kenyan Football After MPs pass Bill criminalizing match-fixing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Kenyan football sector has been handed a sigh of relief after the National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which criminalizes match manipulation in sporting competitions.

Sponsored by Nominated MP Hon. Irene Nyakerario Mayaka, the Bill seeks to strengthen the integrity of Kenyan sports by criminalizing practices that compromise the fairness and credibility of competitions.

In the Bill, if assented to by President William Ruto, offenders could face a fine of up to Sh1 million, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

The proposed law aims to protect athletes and other stakeholders from the growing threat of match-fixing, which not only undermines public confidence in sporting events but also threatens the livelihoods and careers of athletes who compete fairly.

Kenyan football, including the top-flight FKF Premier League, has been marred by match-fixing claims.

In 2021, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) slapped indefinite suspensions on 15 Zoo Kericho FC-related players over a match-fixing scandal that rocked the team last season.

Later that year in July, five top football league referees were suspended over allegations of match-fixing and the manipulation of national league results.

Zoo FC was further expelled from the FKF Premier League.

In March, 2025, Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi was provisionally suspended by FKF from all football activity in the country for 90 days amid an investigation into allegations of match manipulation.

The case arose after a video posted online appeared to show the keeper agreeing a deal to influence the outcome of a game.

In the past 2025/26 FKF Premier League season, several coaches claimed match manipulation in their matches.