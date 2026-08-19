Goalposts moved again? Sports CS Mvurya hints at need for more money for Talanta Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 19, 2026 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has hinted at another increase in the budget for the Talanta Sports Stadium, which is currently under construction for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The CS said the increase could be occasioned by structural adjustments that were recommended by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

“Most of the costings have not been concluded because it is only when they conclude the designs, is when we will know the costs. We will be announcing once the entire scoping and agreements have been reached and then we will be able to update you if there is any major implication on costing,” Mvurya said.

He further said that should the adjustments be minimal, then they would be no need to dip into public coffers for additional funds to cater for these changes.

“Some of them (adjustment costs) can be accommodated within the current variation. Maybe others will be out of that. That we can’t say now until the engineering and all the other technical reviews have been done,” Mvurya added.

The 60,000-seater facility was initially set to cost approximately Ksh 35 billion but is now set to gobble up Ksh 45.85 billion.

Already, Ksh 28.97 billion has been disbursed to fund the ongoing works at the stadium, which is projected to be the largest in East Africa.

A Caf inspection report earlier this year recommended a number of structural adjustments to ensure the facility is of world standards and fit to host a competition of Afcon’s stature.

They include operational zoning to clearly segregate teams, match officials and media personnel, spectator flow layout to enhance crowd management and safety, a venue operations centre as well as a high-grade broadcasting lighting and backup power grid.

Regardless of the required changes, Mvurya expressed satisfaction with the progress of works, particularly the main stadium.

“In the main stadium we are looking at finishes. If you went in, you saw that we are doing testing of the sounds, testing of the LED screens. There are also other areas that we’ll be discussing with CAF, especially some adjustments on the presidential pavilion, which I think there are some structural adjustments that need to be done, which the technical team is working with CAF to see the give and take in that discussion,” he said.

The CS added: “We have enhanced security in this facility. We have 91 turnstiles, 60 of them have already been done, and those are part of the CAF recommendations, and it is work in progress to complete the skyboxes and many others.”

Other than Talanta, Kasarani Stadium will also stage some of the Afcon matches — in what is expected to be a historic moment for Kenya in the world of football.