OFFICIAL: Harambee Stars midfielder joins English side on season-long loan

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2026 – English Championship side Charlton Athletic have signed Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy Ouma on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

In a statement, the Addicks manager Nathan Jones described the former Nairobi City Stars midfielder as a player he has admired and monitored for a long time.

“We’re delighted to get Timothy over the line. He’s a player that we’ve monitored for a long, long time and he comes with real good pedigree. He’s an athletic, technical midfield player who has had some good experience and he’ll add real quality to our midfield,” Jones said.

Speaking at the same time, the club’s managing director James Rodwell said Ouma is an athletic player with innumerable qualities in and out of possession.

“We’re delighted to bring Timothy to the club. He’s a player we’ve admired for some time and someone who fits the profile we identified as we continue to move the squad forward. He brings athleticism, quality on the ball and a real presence in midfield, and we’re looking forward to seeing him in a Charlton shirt,” he said.

Ouma, who joins from Czech giants Slavia Prague, promised to make the Addicks faithful proud, expressing delight at securing a high profile move.

“I’m grateful to be here. I’ll give my all and do my best to help the team achieve. I’m looking forward to seeing the supporters and hearing them cheer every tackle, every duel and every goal,” he said.

The midfielder spent the last season on loan at Polish side Lech Poznan before returning to his parent club, who he joined the season before from Swedish club IF Elfsborg.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow Kenyan, Collins Sichenje, who signed for Charlton in the winter transfer window, from Serbian club Vojvodina.