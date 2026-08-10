Court hands Kakamega man life sentence for defiling minor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — A Kakamega man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling an 11-year-old girl after the prosecution presented corroborated witness and medical evidence that led to his conviction.

The sentence was secured by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) at the Butali Magistrates’ Court, where Principal Prosecution Counsel Justus Ochengo, assisted by Edward Sudi, called four witnesses in support of the case.

The ODPP said the witnesses’ testimonies corroborated the victim’s account, strengthening the prosecution’s case against the accused.

“Hon. Josephine Nyatuga found the evidence to be credible, consistent and sufficient to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt and subsequently convicted the accused,” the ODPP said.

The court heard that on January 4, 2024, at Furave area in Kakamega North Sub-County, the accused sexually assaulted the minor.

According to evidence presented before the court, the girl knew the accused as a neighbour and was lured into his house, where the offence was committed.

Medical examinations conducted after the incident further provided evidence supporting the prosecution’s case, with the ODPP saying the findings confirmed injuries consistent with penetration.

The prosecution’s case was built around the victim’s account, the testimony of four witnesses and medical evidence presented before the court.

The accused has 14 days within which to appeal against the conviction and sentence.