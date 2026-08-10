NTSA arrests pedestrians in fresh footbridge crackdown as jaywalking enforcement intensifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has intensified its crackdown on pedestrians who cross major highways at undesignated points, with several people arrested during a fresh enforcement operation along the Eastern Bypass.

The latest arrests were made at the GSU Training School area, where pedestrians were found crossing the busy road instead of using an available footbridge.

NTSA said those arrested would be charged in court as the authority steps up enforcement at high-risk pedestrian crossing points in Nairobi.

“Joint pedestrian enforcement is currently underway at GSU Training School along Eastern Bypass. Several pedestrians have been arrested for failing to use the footbridge provided and will be charged in court,” NTSA said Monday.

The authority warned that crossing highways at undesignated points not only exposes pedestrians to the risk of being knocked down by vehicles but also puts other road users at risk and disrupts the smooth flow of traffic.

The Eastern Bypass operation is the latest in a series of crackdowns conducted by NTSA and the National Police Service in recent weeks.

More than 50 pedestrians were arrested during a similar operation at the Allsops footbridge along Thika Road last week after they were found crossing the highway instead of using the designated facility.

Earlier that week, NTSA officers also arrested several pedestrians at the Pipeline-Transami crossing in Nairobi in an operation targeting people who ignored an available footbridge and crossed the highway.

The authority has since July deployed enforcement teams to several busy and accident-prone locations, including Allsops, Buruburu, Nyayo Stadium and Pipeline.

Under the Traffic Act, pedestrians who disregard designated crossing facilities may face fines ranging from Sh500 to Sh5,000 or prosecution for obstructing the free movement of traffic.

NTSA says pedestrians remain among the most vulnerable road users in Kenya, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of road crash fatalities.

The authority argues that consistent use of footbridges and marked crossings can help reduce preventable deaths and injuries on the country’s increasingly busy roads.

However, the enforcement campaign has also drawn attention to concerns over the condition and usability of some pedestrian bridges in Nairobi.

Pedestrians have raised concerns about insecurity, poor lighting, inadequate maintenance and sanitation, while others say hawkers have occupied sections of some bridges, making them difficult to use.

Elderly pedestrians and people living with disabilities have also highlighted the absence of ramps or lifts at some facilities, while traders carrying heavy loads often find the long staircases difficult to navigate.

Despite these concerns, NTSA has maintained that pedestrians must use designated crossing facilities and urged members of the public to comply with traffic regulations.

The authority said enforcement operations will continue alongside public awareness campaigns as it seeks to improve road discipline, ease congestion and reduce pedestrian deaths on major highways.