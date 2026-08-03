Pedestrians Nabbed in Fresh NTSA Operation Over Footbridge Violations

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has stepped up its campaign against jaywalking, arresting several pedestrians during a fresh enforcement operation at the busy Pipeline Transami crossing in Nairobi.

The Monday operation, conducted jointly with officers from the National Police Service, targeted people crossing the highway at undesignated points despite the presence of a pedestrian footbridge.

Images and video released by the authority showed police escorting those apprehended to a waiting police vehicle before they were processed for arraignment in court.

The latest operation forms part of NTSA’s ongoing drive to improve road discipline and curb the growing number of pedestrian deaths on Kenyan roads.

In a statement, the authority said the exercise was aimed at enforcing compliance with traffic laws while ensuring the smooth movement of vehicles along one of Nairobi’s busiest road corridors.

“Joint pedestrian enforcement is currently underway at the Pipeline Transami footbridge targeting pedestrians who fail to use the designated crossing and obstruct the free flow of traffic. Those arrested are expected to be arraigned in court,” NTSA said.

The authority reminded pedestrians that crossing roads away from designated facilities exposes them to serious danger while also increasing the risk of crashes and traffic congestion.

Monday’s operation is the latest phase of an enforcement campaign launched on July 20, which has seen officers deployed to several accident-prone locations across Nairobi.

Speaking during an earlier operation, NTSA Assistant Director Brenda Sawe said the authority had already taken hundreds of offenders to court since the exercise began.

She said about 250 pedestrians had been arrested in Nairobi for failing to use footbridges, adding that the operation would continue until compliance improves. During one of the recent crackdowns alone, officers initially reported arresting 40 offenders, before later revising the figure to 51.

Under the Traffic Act, pedestrians who ignore designated crossing facilities can be fined between Sh500 and Sh5,000 or face prosecution for obstructing the free movement of traffic.

The enforcement campaign has so far focused on high-risk locations including Allsops, Buruburu, Nyayo Stadium and Pipeline, where authorities say many pedestrians continue to dash across busy highways despite the availability of footbridges.

According to NTSA, pedestrians remain the most vulnerable road users in the country, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of all road crash fatalities. The authority argues that a significant number of those deaths could be avoided if road users consistently used footbridges and marked pedestrian crossings.

The crackdown, however, has reignited debate over the usability of some pedestrian bridges in Nairobi.

Many road users have complained that several footbridges have been taken over by hawkers, making them difficult to navigate. Others cite insecurity, poor lighting, inadequate maintenance and unpleasant sanitation conditions as reasons they avoid the structures. Elderly people, persons with disabilities and traders carrying heavy luggage have also argued that some bridges are inaccessible because of long stairways and the absence of ramps or lifts.

Despite the concerns, NTSA says enforcement will continue alongside public awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging safer road-use habits and reducing preventable pedestrian fatalities.