Police Recover 35.7kg of Cannabis Worth Sh 1M in Dawn Raid at Molo Homestead

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 3 – A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Molo after detectives seized cannabis with an estimated street value of Sh1.07 million during an early morning raid.

The suspect, identified as Eric Asande Albert, was arrested at his home in the Munju area following an operation conducted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based in Molo, working alongside officers from Molo Police Station.

According to police, the operation was carried out at dawn, catching the suspect by surprise before officers searched the premises and recovered a large quantity of cannabis believed to have been prepared for distribution.

The haul included one full sack of cannabis, 55 blue carrier bags, each with a capacity of five kilograms, packed with the drug, and one half-filled sack of cannabis.

“The total haul, weighing 35.7 kilograms with a street value of Sh1,071,000, was secured and detained as exhibits,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at Molo Police Station as detectives complete investigations ahead of his arraignment in court.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down on the trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics across the country.