DCI probing alleged abduction of businessman Jimmy Mutava

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says it has commenced investigations into the reported alleged abduction of businessman Jimmy Mwanzia Mutava.

In a statement issued Sunday, the DCI said its Anti-Abduction Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation following a report lodged at Mlolongo Police Station on July 27, adding that it would provide updates as investigations progress.

The agency said its specialized unit is pursuing several persons of interest to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Investigations are currently underway, with detectives pursuing several persons of interest as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported incident.”

“The DCI will keep the public informed of significant developments as the investigations progress.”

The agency also appealed to members of the public with information that could assist investigators to report it to them.

The investigation comes days after Mutava’s family raised concerns over his whereabouts, saying they had not received any information on the businessman’s disappearance five days after he was allegedly abducted in Mlolongo.

CCTV footage circulated by the family is said to show Mutava arriving at an entertainment joint in Mlolongo before meeting a senior police officer attached to Mlolongo Police Station.

The footage reportedly captures the two in conversation before another man joins them.

According to the family, Mutava later stepped outside while speaking on his mobile phone, where witnesses claim he was forcibly taken by unknown individuals.

The family further alleges that the footage contradicts an account reportedly given by the police officer, who is said to have told relatives that he had briefly left the table to use the washroom when Mutava disappeared.

Instead, the CCTV footage allegedly shows the officer remaining seated inside the establishment before leaving nearly an hour later.

The family says the sequence of events, together with mobile phone records, raises questions over the circumstances surrounding the businessman’s disappearance and has called for a thorough and independent investigation.

They also claim Mutava’s last known mobile phone signal was traced along Kamiti Road.

The case adds to growing public concern over reported disappearances and alleged abductions in the country in the recent past, with human rights groups and civil society organizations calling for prompt investigations and accountability.