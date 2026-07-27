Taiwanese man held after K9 detects heroin at Kenya-Tanzania border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – A 29-year-old Taiwanese man arriving from Tanzania has been arrested at the Isebania One Stop Border Post in Migori County after a police sniffer dog detected twenty-six heroin capsules concealed in his luggage.

The suspect, identified as Wang Hsiang-hui, was intercepted on Sunday during routine screening by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Kenya Police K9 Unit as he attempted to enter the country.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said a trained detection dog alerted officers after flagging Wang’s bag, prompting detectives to conduct a thorough search.

The search uncovered twenty-six carefully wrapped capsules containing a brown powdery substance weighing approximately 18.26 grams. Preliminary field tests confirmed the substance was heroin.

Wang was arrested at the scene and is being held in police custody pending processing and arraignment. The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits.

The arrest comes just days after detectives seized cannabis worth Sh13.4 million and arrested four suspects in intelligence-led operations across Nandi, Kiambu and Kisii counties, highlighting an intensified nationwide campaign against narcotics trafficking.

Sh13.4m cannabis haul tops fresh anti-drug crackdown across 3 counties

The operations form part of a broader anti-drug strategy announced by President William Ruto, which includes expanding the DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit, strengthening intelligence-led investigations and targeting drug trafficking networks operating within and across Kenya’s borders.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its fight against drug trafficking and other transnational crimes, working closely with partner agencies to safeguard Kenya’s borders and protect communities from the devastating effects of narcotic drugs,” the DCI said.