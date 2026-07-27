Wahome faults Duale’s refusal to apologise over Kikuyu comments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has demanded that Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale withdraw remarks he made about the Kikuyu community and issue an unequivocal public apology, saying his comments were divisive and his refusal to retract them was unacceptable.

In a statement on Sunday, Wahome criticized Duale for remaining defiant despite mounting calls for him to apologize.

“Hon. Aden Duale, your recent remarks against the Kikuyu community have brought out the worst in you. You have been called to apologise but you said no because, according to you, other people have made worse mistakes,” she said.

Rejecting Duale’s argument that other politicians had made more inflammatory remarks without attracting similar criticism, Wahome said such reasoning could not justify his conduct.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right… You should withdraw your remarks and apologise profusely,” she added.

Her remarks came a day after Duale declared he would not apologize over the controversy, insisting he would not retreat from his position despite growing public criticism.

Speaking during a resource mobilization event at Karare Primary School in Saku Constituency, Marsabit County, on Saturday, the Health CS dismissed the backlash and urged supporters to ignore criticism circulating on social media.

“Do not worry about the issues you are seeing on social media. I am not going to apologise. Do you expect me to back down from my stance?” Duale said.

In what appeared to be a veiled reference to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s past “shareholding” remarks, Duale argued that other political statements had been more divisive than his own.

“There is no worse form of hate speech than someone standing up and declaring that another person has no share in this government and therefore will not get a job opportunity,” he said.

The controversy stems from remarks Duale made during a community empowerment event in Lafey Constituency, Mandera County, where critics accused him of making ethnically charged comments targeting the Kikuyu community.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, Duale said he had been widely misquoted and that his remarks had been taken out of context.

He explained that the Somali proverb, “Waraabe la-tagis bartay, ka-ridis waa ku dhib,” is a common figurative expression describing the difficulty of abandoning long-held habits or entrenched advantages and was never intended to target or demean any community.

Loosely translated, it means “old habits die hard.” The literal translation is: “A hyena that has become accustomed to carrying something is difficult to make put it down.”

According to Duale, his address focused on inclusivity and the government’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all Kenyans regardless of ethnicity or region.

He also accused critics of applying double standards, arguing that some leaders condemning him had remained silent over alleged inflammatory remarks directed at the Somali community.

The row has since prompted the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to open investigations into whether the remarks amounted to ethnic profiling or incitement.

In a statement dated on Friday, NCIC Chairman Bishop Dr. Kepha Nyamweya Omae said the commission had launched a “thorough and impartial inquiry” after receiving a formal complaint.

The commission said it would establish whether Duale’s remarks violated Article 33 of the Constitution and Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, while urging political leaders to avoid divisive rhetoric as the country heads toward the 2027 General Election.

Wahome joins a growing list of leaders calling on Duale to apologize, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Duale rebuked over ‘dangerous’ ethnic profiling comments

NCIC says Duale probe will be ‘thorough and impartial’

Meanwhile, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has defended the Health CS, accusing the NCIC of applying double standards and arguing that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should also be investigated over his past remarks.