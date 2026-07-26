Kalonzo demands Duale, Hassan Omar quit over ‘inciting’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for the resignation of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Hassan Omar, accusing the two of using inflammatory rhetoric that he said has no place in public leadership.

Speaking during a funeral ceremony in Kitui on Saturday, Kalonzo said both leaders had failed the test of public office and should step down, extending his criticism to President William Ruto’s administration.

“Those people like Duale should not trouble you. A person like that ought to resign. He and the Secretary General of the UDA party, Hassan Omar, have no reason to claim to be public leaders. They have failed the test miserably, together with their chief boss,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper leader argued that State House should uphold constitutionalism and justice rather than serve vested interests.

“State House is not a place of glory. It is a place of sweat and ensuring that justice is done in Kenya and that constitutional rule is visible, not a place for cartels,” he said.

Kalonzo also revisited President Ruto’s recent remarks on outlawing the use of hired goons in politics, claiming the President had effectively admitted that such groups had previously operated in his political orbit.

He warned against what he described as continued arbitrary arrests and alleged abductions of opposition supporters, saying any recurrence would further erode public confidence in the government.

The opposition leader praised residents of Ol Kalou, saying their recent political choices reflected the frustrations first voiced by Kenyan youth during the 2024 anti-government protests over high taxes, corruption and the cost of living.

“Let us applaud the people of Ol Kalou because they have shown a new path,” he said.

Kalonzo’s remarks come as both Duale and Omar remain under scrutiny over separate controversial statements that have drawn criticism from political leaders and renewed calls for restraint as the country heads toward the 2027 General Election.

Duale has refused to apologise over remarks that prompted investigations by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), insisting he was misquoted and that his comments were intended to promote inclusivity rather than ethnic division.

In May, Omar was forced to issue a public apology after criticism over remarks widely perceived as targeting the Mt Kenya region, explaining his comments had been taken out of context and were never intended to promote hostility or ethnic division.