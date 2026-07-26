Mudavadi dismisses opposition as ‘newspaper fire’, says Raila was Kenya’s last real opposition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed Kenya’s current opposition as disorganized and short-lived, likening it to “a newspaper fire” that flares up briefly before dying out, while urging the Luhya community to register as voters and back President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking in Vihiga County, where he participated in the Emusire High School’s Annual General Meeting and fundraising drive, Mudavadi argued that the country’s last formidable opposition was led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying the current crop of opposition leaders lacks cohesion and political staying power.

“You know the opposition was Raila Amolo Odinga; he was the opposition,” Mudavadi said.

“This opposition is confused. It is like a newspaper fire. It burns quickly and then goes out again quickly.”

Mudavadi’s remarks came on the same day opposition leaders under the Linda Mwananchi movement staged a major show of unity in Trans Nzoia County, where they declared they had formed the political force capable of denying President William Ruto a second term in the 2027 General Election.

The opposition rally brought together Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, among other leaders, in what they described as a united front ahead of the next polls.

Speaking directly to the Luhya community, Mudavadi urged eligible voters who have already obtained national identity cards to register with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), arguing that voter turnout would determine the region’s future political influence.

“I want to speak with the Luhya. Those who have received their identity cards but are not registering to vote—I am asking you today, please register. We are asking for your votes and asking you to help us,” he said.

He appealed to Western Kenya to support President Ruto through a second and final constitutional term, saying doing so would create an opportunity for the region to negotiate for the presidency afterward.

“Once he finishes his second term, we begin the journey of ensuring that after him, a young man from here also gets the opportunity to lead our nation,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi’s comments also appeared to directly counter the messaging from the Linda Mwananchi movement, whose leaders have accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of failing to address the high cost of living and have vowed to unseat President Ruto after one term.

At Saturday’s rally in Trans Nzoia, Governor Natembeya declared that Western Kenya would no longer remain on the sidelines of national politics, while Sifuna maintained that the opposition had united behind a common agenda to challenge the ruling coalition.