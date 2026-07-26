DCI arrests three suspects, seizes 3,500 bags of suspected counterfeit fertilizer in Uasin Gishu crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has intensified its crackdown on an alleged counterfeit fertilizer syndicate, arresting three more suspects and recovering approximately 3,500 bags of assorted suspected fake fertilizer in Uasin Gishu County.

The latest operation, conducted by detectives from the DCI Headquarters Operations Action Team (OAT), targeted a premises in the Kabenes area of Soy Sub-County following intelligence reports linking the location to the suspected illegal trade.

According to the DCI, the operation resulted in the arrest of Rose Chemeli, the owner of the premises, alongside Vincent Kibet and Elias Kipkoech.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of approximately 3,500 bags of assorted fertilizer suspected to be counterfeit.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has made a further breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on a suspected counterfeit fertiliser network, arresting three more suspects and recovering approximately 3,500 bags of assorted suspected counterfeit fertiliser in Uasin Gishu County,” the agency said in a statement.

The recovered consignment has been secured as exhibits as investigators continue to establish its origin, intended distribution channels and the extent of the suspected network.

The three suspects remain in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Detectives have also launched a manhunt for other persons of interest believed to be connected to the suspected criminal enterprise.

The latest arrests mark another significant development in ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to dismantle networks involved in the manufacture and distribution of suspected counterfeit agricultural inputs, which pose a major threat to food production, farmers’ livelihoods and national food security.