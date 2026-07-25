DCI arrests fake recruitment agency director over Sh110,000 Qatar job scam

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 25- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested the director of a company suspected of running a fraudulent overseas recruitment scheme after a job seeker allegedly lost Sh110,000 while pursuing employment in Qatar.

The suspect, George Waweru Ngendo, a director of Geovany Agencies Limited, was apprehended by detectives from the DCI Headquarters’ Serious Crime Unit following investigations into allegations that the company obtained money from job seekers through false promises of overseas employment.

According to the DCI, the investigation was triggered by a complaint from a victim who claimed to have paid Sh110,000 after being promised a lucrative job opportunity in Qatar that never materialised.

“Investigations established that the promised employment opportunity was allegedly used as a means of obtaining money through false representations,” DCI said.

Upon completion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges against the suspect.

Waweru is currently being processed and is expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The arrest comes amid growing concerns over fraudulent recruitment agencies targeting Kenyans seeking employment opportunities abroad, with victims often paying substantial sums in processing and placement fees only to discover the promised jobs do not exist.

The DCI urged members of the public to exercise caution before engaging recruitment agencies, advising job seekers to verify that agencies are duly registered and licensed by the relevant government authorities before making any payments.

The agency said conducting proper due diligence could help protect job seekers from losing their hard-earned money to fraudulent schemes masquerading as legitimate overseas recruitment opportunities.