PS Omollo warns parents over youth recruitment into political goonism

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 24- The government has raised concern over the growing recruitment of young people into politically instigated violence, with parents urged to take a more active role in shielding their children from politicians and criminal groups exploiting them for unlawful activities.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said parents must closely monitor their children’s behaviour, academic progress and social circles to prevent them from being lured into goonism and other forms of political violence.

“I appeal to parents to know how their children are performing and to work closely with school administrations in addressing indiscipline. Our young people must never be allowed to become agents of violence or political goons,” Omollo said.

Speaking during a parents’ meeting at Ober Boys High School in Rachuonyo East Sub-County, Homa Bay County, the PS warned that young people often bear the heaviest consequences after being manipulated into participating in political unrest.

He called on parents, teachers and community leaders to work together to steer learners towards education, skills development and productive economic activities instead of allowing them to be exploited during periods of political tension.

His remarks come amid heightened national concern over incidents of political violence and recent cases of student unrest in some schools.

Omollo said addressing indiscipline required stronger collaboration between parents, teachers, students and school administrators, noting that discipline begins at home rather than being left entirely to teachers.

He praised students at Ober Boys High School for maintaining discipline and urged them to remain focused on their education.

“To the students, we value you and respect you. That is why we are here, because we want the best for you. Do not take this opportunity for granted. Use your time wisely so that you can contribute positively to the transformation and development of our country,” he said.

The PS also highlighted the government’s investments in the education sector, saying 100,000 teachers have been recruited over the past three years, with another 20,000 expected to be employed during the current financial year.

He noted that Ober Boys High School currently has 32 Teachers Service Commission teachers, 12 of whom were recruited during the past three years, describing the additional staffing as part of efforts to address teacher shortages and improve learning outcomes.

Omollo added that the government has constructed more than 23,000 classrooms and 16,000 laboratories nationwide to support the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum and improve learning infrastructure.

He urged parents, alumni, elected leaders and local communities to complement government efforts by investing in the development of schools.

Beyond education, the PS said the government was also investing in healthcare, road infrastructure and the blue economy, including the construction of fish landing sites across the lakeside region, several of which are already more than halfway complete.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with elected leaders, National Government Administration officials and local communities to strengthen learner transition, improve discipline and ensure every child has an opportunity to complete school and contribute to national development.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Danish Otieno, Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Kabondo Kasipul MP Eva Obara were among leaders who attended the meeting.