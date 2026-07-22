DCI receives U.S. DEA vehicles to boost anti-narcotics operations

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has received operational vehicles from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) through the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, bolstering Kenya’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organised crime.

The vehicles, handed over during a ceremony at the DCI headquarters, are expected to enhance the operational capacity of the agency’s Anti-Narcotics Unit by improving mobility during surveillance, intelligence-led operations, rapid response missions and nationwide investigations.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin welcomed the donation, describing it as a reflection of the enduring partnership between Kenya and the United States in tackling cross-border criminal networks.

“The donation demonstrates the strong cooperation between the DCI and the DEA in combating transnational organised crime,” Amin said, thanking the U.S. government and the DEA for their continued support.

He noted that drug trafficking syndicates have become increasingly sophisticated, exploiting technology, international transport systems, financial networks and porous borders to facilitate illicit trade, making international collaboration critical in dismantling the criminal enterprises.

According to Amin, the newly acquired vehicles will strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Unit’s ability to conduct surveillance, execute intelligence-driven operations, respond rapidly to incidents and coordinate investigations with local and international law enforcement agencies.

The DCI chief reiterated the agency’s commitment to building a modern, technology-driven and intelligence-led Anti-Narcotics Unit through sustained investment in operational equipment, specialised training, intelligence sharing, forensic support and joint investigations with international partners.

He also urged officers assigned to the Anti-Narcotics Unit to use the vehicles responsibly and uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and accountability.

Amin said every deployment should contribute to safer communities, stronger investigations and the disruption of drug trafficking networks operating within and beyond Kenya’s borders.

The DCI said it will continue strengthening strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity to fight narcotics trafficking and other transnational organised crimes while protecting communities from the harmful effects of illicit drugs.