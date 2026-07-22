Robert Aruho appointed to chair global antelope conservation body

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Wildlife veterinarian and conservation expert Robert Aruho has been appointed Chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Species Survival Commission Antelope Specialist Group (SSC ASG) for the 2026–2030 quadrennium.

The appointment places Aruho at the helm of an international network of conservation scientists and practitioners responsible for guiding the protection and recovery of antelope species across Africa, Asia and the Middle East through research, policy advocacy and habitat conservation.

Aruho serves as Conservation Lead at Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC), where he has spearheaded mountain bongo breeding and rewilding initiatives.

The conservancy has grown its mountain bongo population to 102 animals and recently supported the repatriation of four male bongos to strengthen the species’ genetic diversity.

“This appointment reflects the growing recognition of African leadership in global biodiversity conservation and the value of science-driven collaboration in protecting threatened species.”

“We remain committed to advancing conservation models that safeguard wildlife while supporting sustainable livelihoods for communities living alongside nature.”

Before joining MKWC, Aruho spent more than a decade as Senior Wildlife Veterinarian and Head of Species Programmes at the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

His work has spanned Zimbabwe, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya.

He holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine from Makerere University and a Master’s degree in International Animal Health from the University of Edinburgh.

Conservation stakeholders say the appointment reinforces Africa’s growing influence in global environmental governance and species restoration efforts.