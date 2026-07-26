History Maker Ex- NFL Player Adongo Deported From The US

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Daniel Adongo, who made history as the first Kenyan to play in National Football League (NFL), has been deported from the United States after overstaying his visa.

According to Fox News, the former Indiana Colts linebacker, was ruled to have overstayed his visa since 2016 and was subsequently deported by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Chicago.

The 37-year-old signed a lucrative contract with Colts in 2013 until 2015 but subsequently ran into trouble with the law over criminal mischief — and spent one year in jail.

He was arrested several times on different charges, including battery, felony intimidation and disorderly conduct.

Adongo’s deportation occurred in accordance with the Laken Riley act, signed last year by President Donald Trump, which decrees that illegal immigrants convicted of certain crimes can be detained without bond.