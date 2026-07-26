Rt. Rev. Vitalis Ekuru enthroned as Katakwa’s fourth bishop in ceremony attended by Ruto, Uganda’s Alupo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – President William Ruto and Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo joined senior church leaders and political dignitaries on Sunday for the consecration and enthronement of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Vitalis Job Ekuru as the fourth Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Katakwa in Busia County.

The solemn ceremony, presided over by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, marked the formal transfer of spiritual authority to Bishop Ekuru following an elaborate Anglican consecration service that included prayers, examination of faith, the laying on of hands, anointing with holy oil and the presentation of the symbols of episcopal office.

During the service, Archbishop Ole Sapit reminded the new bishop that his calling was one of servant leadership, urging him to safeguard the church’s doctrine, promote unity and care for the faithful.

“As a bishop you are called to lead in serving and caring for the people of God… You are to maintain the church’s discipline, guard her faith and promote her mission in the world,” the Archbishop said during the exhortation.

Bishop Ekuru publicly pledged to uphold the Constitution of the Anglican Church of Kenya and lead the Diocese with “truth, justice and love.”

“I… promise that I will respect, protect, maintain and defend the rights, privileges and liberties of this Diocese… showing myself in all things as an example to the flock of Christ,” he declared during his oath of office.

The consecration saw Bishop Ekuru receive the Holy Scriptures, episcopal ring, cross and pastoral staff, symbols representing his responsibility to shepherd the church and faithfully proclaim the Gospel.

The enthronement officially concluded when the Archbishop handed over authority to the diocesan canons, who seated the new bishop in the episcopal chair before presenting him to clergy, congregants and guests as the spiritual head of the Diocese of Katakwa.

Among those attending the ceremony were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, senior Anglican bishops from across Kenya and Uganda, clergy and thousands of faithful.

The Diocese of Katakwa now begins a new chapter under Bishop Ekuru’s leadership as he assumes responsibility for strengthening evangelism, pastoral care and the church’s mission across the region.