LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 25 – Arsenal are looking into a potential deal for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

At this point there has been no club-to-club contact, but the interest is real. Vinicius Jr is one of a number of forward targets Arsenal are exploring, with Julian Alvarez, Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola also players of interest.

The Brazilian international, 26, has entered the final year of his contract and if an agreement cannot be found on a new deal, Real could be open to selling, rather than lose him for free next summer.

The Gunners are aiming to strengthen their left-wing options this summer and the Brazil ace would be a superstar addition.

Arsenal sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for £17m earlier this summer and have brought in Christo Tzolis from Club Brugge for £34m. However, their alternative option in that area of the pitch, Gabriel Martinelli, scored just one Premier League goal last season.

Vinicius Jr, the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up, is currently on holiday following his exploits for Brazil at the World Cup.

“It’s well known Arsenal are aiming to strengthen their left-wing options this summer – but a deal for Brazil ace Vinicius Junior would be a jaw-dropping addition.

“Vinicius Jr has one year left on his current Real Madrid contract so this could be the window of opportunity for potential suitors to make their move, as Real try to tie the winger down to a new deal.

“Vinicius Jr’s relationship with new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has been in focus.

“However, it is understood the player and head coach have been in touch since an incident last season which saw Vinicius Jr abused by Mourinho’s Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni and that the pair were ready to start this new campaign together with a clean slate.

“But with Arsenal’s interest being reported, there is now the possibility Vinicius Jnr will be kicking off the 206/27 season in the Premier League.

“It’s a thrilling thought for Arsenal fans and neutrals on these shores – but a worrying one for the Gunners’ title rivals.”