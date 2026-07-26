Ruto vows peaceful 2027 polls, says govt will crush political violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 — President William Ruto has sought to calm growing political tensions ahead of the 2027 General Election, declaring that Kenya will remain peaceful despite the intensifying campaign season and warning that his government will not tolerate political violence or criminality disguised as protests.

Speaking during the consecration and enthronement of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Vitalis Job Ekuru as the fourth Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Katakwa in Busia County, Ruto said peace would remain the government’s top priority regardless of political competition.

“I agree that peace is not negotiable. All of us, irrespective of who we are, our political persuasion or political leaning, must have a peaceful nation,” the President said.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will have peaceful elections. Elections come and go, but this nation must remain firm, united and stable.”

His remarks come as political activity gathers pace across the country, with both the Kenya Kwanza administration and opposition coalitions stepping up mobilization campaigns ahead of the 2027 polls.

The President said every political leader would be free to campaign and present their agenda to voters but insisted that no one would be allowed to use violence, intimidation or destruction of property under the guise of political protests.

“Every leader should be given the chance to express themselves. Those with an agenda should explain it. Those with policies should explain them. Even those with no plan or policy should be allowed to speak. But we must all ensure that we have peace,” he said.

Ruto said the government had learnt lessons from recent episodes of unrest, arguing that some demonstrations had evolved into criminal activities that targeted businesses and private property.

“We have seen protests graduate into goonism. No one will be allowed to engage in crime and destroy peace in our nation,” he said.

The President said security agencies had been directed to firmly deal with criminal gangs while protecting the constitutional rights of citizens to participate in peaceful political activities.

His comments echoed an earlier appeal by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, who urged political leaders to moderate their language as the country heads into the election period.

“We have one Kenya. We have no spare country,” Archbishop Sapit said, warning that inflammatory rhetoric could ignite conflict if left unchecked.

Beyond politics, Ruto used the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to accelerating development in Busia County, announcing that he would return next month to launch the 58-kilometre Butula–Amukura–Kocholia road project.

He also highlighted ongoing investments in cross-border infrastructure with Uganda, including the Standard Gauge Railway extension to Malaba, new highways, electricity connectivity, affordable housing, modern markets and expanded university hostels.

The President further urged more residents to enrol in the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying the government was strengthening healthcare by employing more nurses, equipping hospitals and increasing funding for counties.