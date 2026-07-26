Why the US deported Kenyan ex-NFL star Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 — The United States has deported former National Football League (NFL) linebacker Daniel Ogama Adongo, citing a history of criminal offences and immigration violations that authorities said made him ineligible to remain in the country.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the deportation in a statement, saying the Kenyan national had been removed after repeatedly breaking U.S. laws.

“This CRIMINAL and former NFL linebacker has been DEPORTED after he broke our laws,” the department said.

It added that Adongo’s criminal record included arrests for criminal mischief involving property damage, felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct.

“Our communities are SAFER now that this criminal is OUT of our country,” the department said.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the 37-year-old former Indianapolis Colts player was deported after an immigration judge ordered his removal for overstaying his visa.

ICE said the deportation followed multiple arrests and criminal convictions in the state of Indiana, culminating in immigration proceedings that ended with his removal from the United States on July 24.

Adongo made history in 2013 when he signed with the Indianapolis Colts through the NFL’s International Player Pathway after transitioning from rugby despite having little experience in American football.

The Kenyan athlete, who previously played rugby for South Africa’s Sharks academy and represented Kenya internationally, was regarded as one of Africa’s most promising prospects to reach the NFL.

His professional football career, however, was disrupted by injuries and off-field legal troubles that eventually overshadowed his sporting achievements.

The deportation is part of Trump administration’s continued emphasis on removing non-citizens convicted of criminal offences.

No immediate statement had been issued by Adongo or his representatives regarding the deportation.