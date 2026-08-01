Kindiki: Samburu Will Back Ruto for Second Term Over Development Projects

SAMBURU, Kenya Aug 1 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has declared that residents of Samburu County will support President William Ruto for a second term, citing the government’s investment in roads, markets and water infrastructure in the historically marginalised region.

Kindiki said the construction of tarmac roads in Samburu represented a major shift from previous administrations, arguing that Ruto had prioritised development in areas that had experienced years of neglect.

Speaking during a public sensitisation event in Maralal on Saturday, Kindiki also welcomed leaders who have recently defected from other political parties to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and urged political allies to unite behind Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kindiki said calls for Ruto to serve only one term were not in the interests of Samburu residents, arguing that ending the President’s tenure after one term could disrupt ongoing development projects.

He singled out the construction of tarmac roads in Samburu as evidence of what he described as a new development focus by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Those calling for ‘Ruto One Term’ do not have the best interests of the people of Samburu at heart,” Kindiki said.

He said Ruto was the first President to initiate the construction of tarmac roads in Samburu and argued that residents should support his second-term bid to allow the projects to be completed.

Kindiki said the road projects would transform connectivity across the county and link Samburu with neighbouring regions and eventually Ethiopia.

Kindiki said that when Ruto assumed office, the national roads budget did not contain an allocation for road construction in Samburu.

He said the government subsequently revived plans for major roads in the county.

The first phase of a major road linking Maralal, Morijo, Baragoi, South Horr and Loiyangalani, with a planned extension towards Ethiopia, has now commenced.

According to Kindiki, the contractor for the Maralal-Morijo section is already on the ground and undertaking construction works.

He said completion of the wider road network would significantly improve connectivity and economic activity in Samburu.

The Deputy President also pointed to road projects in other parts of Northern Kenya as evidence of the government’s development agenda.

He cited the road connecting Isiolo, Kulamawe, Modogashe, Samatar, Wajir, Kotulo, Elwak and Mandera, saying construction was ongoing.

Kindiki said residents in Northern Kenya had initially been sceptical about the government’s plans after the projects were announced but were now witnessing their implementation.

He urged residents to support the continuation of the development agenda.

Kindiki also used the Maralal event to welcome political leaders who have left their previous parties to join UDA.

Speaking on behalf of President Ruto, he urged the new members to work together with the governing party to advance the country’s development agenda.

He said UDA’s position was that Kenya should be treated as one nation, with development distributed fairly across regions without discrimination based on ethnicity, religion or community.

Kindiki accused unnamed political leaders of promoting tribal divisions by questioning why Ruto was implementing projects in regions that did not vote for him in the 2022 election.

The Deputy President said elections should not determine which communities benefit from government development.

He reminded political leaders that once elected, a President becomes the leader of the entire country regardless of how individual regions voted.

“When President William Ruto was elected in 2022, he was chosen by the majority of Kenyans. Therefore, he became the President of everyone—both those who voted for him and those who did not,” Kindiki said.

He said the government had a responsibility to serve all Kenyans and ensure that development reaches regions that have historically experienced marginalisation.

Kindiki cited Samburu and other parts of Northern Kenya as examples of areas that had experienced years of underdevelopment.

The Deputy President also highlighted the construction of modern markets as part of the government’s development programme in Samburu.

He said President Ruto had previously sent him to officially open the Maralal Market and that additional markets were being developed in Baragoi, Serolipi and Kirimon.

Kindiki said the projects were intended to expand economic opportunities for traders while improving the environment in which small businesses operate.

Kindiki also issued a warning to the contractor working on the Yamo Dam project, saying the government would not tolerate delays in completing the remaining works.

He said the dam itself was complete but that construction of the water treatment plant was still pending.

According to Kindiki, the contract for the treatment plant had already been awarded and the contractor was on site, but progress was slower than expected.

He gave the contractor three options: accelerate the works, leave the project or face removal.

“The contractor has only three options: speed up the work, leave the project, or be removed,” Kindiki said.

He said the government was committed to ensuring that residents benefit from the investment and would not allow unnecessary delays to undermine the project.

On the political front, Kindiki called for unity among parties supporting the President, including parties working with the government under the Broad-Based Government arrangement.

He cited ODM as an example of a party whose members are working with the administration and said the government would continue cooperating with political parties supporting Ruto.

Kindiki said political parties could compete peacefully for parliamentary and county elective positions while maintaining a common position in support of the President.

The Deputy President urged parties supporting Ruto to unite behind his presidential bid while allowing competition for other elective positions.

He said political competition should not undermine cooperation within the broader government coalition.

“All political parties supporting President William Ruto should unite behind the President’s vote. For other positions, we can have friendly competition,” Kindiki said.

He added that leaders who lose elective contests could still contribute to government, arguing that political competition should not prevent leaders from working together after elections.