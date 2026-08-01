Two Arrested Over Kikuyu Robbery, Gang Rape After Posing as Good Samaritans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — Detectives have arrested two men suspected of robbing a couple and sexually assaulting the woman after allegedly posing as Good Samaritans following a road accident near Kikuyu Boys High School in Kiambu County.

The suspects, identified as Kevin Ndereba Kilonzo and Shaban Warui Zainab, were arrested in Kamangu, Kikuyu, following an investigation involving detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters Operations Action Team (OAT), the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Kikuyu detectives.

The arrests followed a trail of forensic analysis, intelligence gathering and investigative leads pursued by detectives after the incident.

According to police, the victims had been involved in a road accident when the two suspects approached them, allegedly claiming they wanted to assist.

Detectives said the suspects instead turned against the victims, allegedly robbing them of valuables before forcing the couple to disclose their M-Pesa PINs.

The suspects allegedly used the PINs to withdraw money from the victims’ accounts and sexually assaulted the female victim.

Investigators said a combination of forensic work, intelligence gathering and information from various leads enabled detectives to identify and trace the suspects to Kamangu in Kikuyu.

Police arrested the two men in the area and recovered mobile phones believed to have been used to facilitate the alleged fraudulent M-Pesa transactions.

Detectives also recovered two pangas, which investigators suspect may have been used during the commission of the alleged offences.

The arrests mark a breakthrough in investigations into the violent incident, with detectives now widening their probe to establish whether the suspects could be connected to other crimes in Kikuyu and neighbouring areas.

The DCI said investigators are pursuing a suspected receiver of the stolen mobile phones as part of efforts to establish the wider network behind the alleged offences.

Detectives are also examining possible links between the suspects and other violent robberies and sexual offences reported within Kikuyu Sub-County and its environs.

“The investigations have since widened, with detectives pursuing a suspected receiver of the stolen mobile phones and exploring possible links between the suspects and other violent robberies and sexual offences committed within Kikuyu Sub-County and its environs,” the DCI said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to establish the full extent of the suspects’ alleged activities.

The two suspects are being held at Kikuyu Police Station as detectives prepare an identification parade before completing the processing required for their arraignment.

“The duo is currently in custody at Kikuyu Police Station pending an identification parade, processing and subsequent arraignment,” the DCI said.

The arrests followed information provided by members of the public, whom the DCI credited with helping investigators make progress in the case.

The agency urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide information that could assist in identifying and disrupting criminal networks.

The investigation is continuing as detectives pursue additional suspects and possible links to other cases in Kikuyu and surrounding areas.