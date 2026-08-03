Kuria Revives BBI Talks, Says Expanded Executive to Offer Opposition Post-Election Reprieve

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 3 – Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has claimed that Parliament will soon consider legislation to introduce an expanded Executive, arguing that the country’s political realities have made the proposal inevitable despite years of opposition to a similar model under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In remarks shared on Monday, Kuria said both the Kenya Kwanza administration and the Opposition would eventually rally behind the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) proposal to create the offices of Prime Minister and two Deputy Prime Ministers alongside the President and Deputy President.

“Both sides of the political divide will pretend to dismiss this. They will call it looking for jobs for the boys. The truth of the matter is that the math is not mathing for both sides,” Kuria said.

He argued that the current Executive structure is inadequate to accommodate competing political interests within both camps, warning that failure to expand it could trigger significant political fallout.

“So let us not dramatise this. The NADCO Executive Structure will be introduced in Parliament shortly. It will receive bipartisan support in record time,” he added.

Kuria further asserted that if the proposal succeeds, it will vindicate former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late Raila Odinga, the principal architects of the Building Bridges Initiative.

“Uhuru Kenyatta in life and Baba posthumously will be vindicated on BBI,” he said.

The remarks have revived debate over BBI, the constitutional reform initiative born out of the March 2018 political “handshake” between then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga. The initiative sought to address perennial political disputes, electoral instability and national cohesion through sweeping constitutional amendments.

Among its key proposals were the creation of the offices of Prime Minister and two Deputy Prime Ministers, the expansion of the Executive, the establishment of the Office of the Official Opposition Leader, and an increase in constituency allocations.

Although the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill sailed through county assemblies as well as both the National Assembly and the Senate in 2021, the process ultimately collapsed after the High Court declared it unconstitutional.

The Court of Appeal later upheld much of that decision before the Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling delivered in 2022, affirmed that a sitting President could not initiate constitutional amendments through the popular initiative route under Article 257 of the Constitution.

The courts also found several aspects of the BBI process unconstitutional, effectively bringing the initiative to an end.

The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), established following bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and the Opposition after the 2022 General Election, proposed a raft of political, electoral and governance reforms.

While its report recommended consideration of changes to the Executive structure through constitutional amendments, implementation has remained gradual, with only some legislative proposals progressing.

The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) implementation process has been broken into several Bills rather than one omnibus law, with Parliament processing the recommendations in phases.

The proposals cover electoral reforms, political party governance, parliamentary oversight, the two-thirds gender principle, and constitutional changes that would require a referendum, including an expanded Executive.

Several NADCO-linked Bills have already moved through Parliament, while others remain at different legislative stages. One of the key measures the Election Offences (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill reached a deadlock after the Senate rejected amendments made by the National Assembly.

In April 2026, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced the formation of a mediation committee comprising members from both Houses to reconcile the differing versions before it can proceed further.

Meanwhile, Parliament has also been considering other NADCO-inspired electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 General Election, including proposals touching on the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule and changes to election laws.

Leaders from both Kenya Kwanza and ODM have publicly urged Parliament to fast-track the remaining NADCO Bills, arguing that the reforms should be concluded well before the next election cycle.

However, the constitutional proposals contained in the NADCO report including the creation of the offices of Prime Minister and two Deputy Prime Ministers have not yet been formally introduced as a constitutional amendment Bill before the National Assembly.

Because they seek to alter the structure of the Executive established under the 2010 Constitution, such proposals would require a constitutional amendment process and, depending on the final text, could ultimately be subjected to a referendum.