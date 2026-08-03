Kenya to host First Live Radio Link to Astronauts on ISS

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) will on August 5 host the country’s first live communication between a Kenyan audience and an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) through the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) programme.

The event is expected to offer students, educators and members of the public an extraordinary opportunity to interact with astronauts in orbit through amateur radio technology.

“The initiative is designed to inspire young people to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics while showcasing opportunities within Kenya’s expanding space sector,” the KSA said in statement.

ARISS is a globally recognised educational programme coordinated by ARISS International in collaboration with NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and international amateur radio organisations.

By bringing space exploration closer to classrooms and communities, the programme seeks to encourage innovation, scientific curiosity and the development of future space professionals.