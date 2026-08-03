Ruto Unveils Measures to Protect Food Security Amid Below-Average Rainfall

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – The Government is implementing measures to cushion farmers and safeguard national food security following below-average rainfall that has affected crop production in the country’s food basket, President William Ruto has said.

The President announced that the Government will lower the cost of fertiliser and seeds to enable farmers plant food crops during the expected rains in September and October.

Speaking during a Sunday service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) St Stephen’s Chepkoilel in Moiben Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, he explained that these would ensure availability of adequate food despite crop failure due to poor rains.

“I want to assure farmers and the country that the Government is doing everything possible to help farmers who have been affected by lower than normal rains,” he said.

As a long-term measure to address drought and increase food production in the country, President Ruto pointed out that the Government has an elaborate plan for water harvesting and water storage using the recently established National Infrastructure Fund.

“This entails the construction of 50 mega dams, 200 medium and 1,000 micro dams to expand irrigation farming, especially in the arid and semi-arid areas,” the President explained.

At the same time, President Ruto explained the importance of the National Development Charter he proposed last week, saying it was part of operationalising the development imperatives in the Constitution.

President Ruto urged leaders and all Kenyans to participate in the planned national conversation aimed at shaping the country’s long-term future and transitioning the country into a first-world economy.

The President said also explained that the country needed a new development blueprint to succeed Vision 2030.

“Last week, I said we have an opportunity to have a conversation to plan for our country’s future. President Mwai Kibaki planned Vision 2030. We must have a vision, and we have enough reasons to have that discussion,” he said.

He noted that Vision 2030 was formulated before the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, saying it was now time to align the country’s development agenda with the constitutional order.

“We have operationalised all sections of the Constitution. Now we must operationalise the development chapter, and it cannot be done in darkness. People must come out and give their suggestions,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, President Ruto disclosed that his administration is undertaking the construction of affordable housing, modern markets and hostels for college and university students at a cost of KSh1.2 trillion across the country.

He noted that every part of the country has benefitted from the programme that has created employment for young people.

“In Uasin Gishu County, for instance, KSh35 billion has been allocated to affordable housing, modern markets and hostels for 9,000 college and university students,” President Ruto said.

Additionally, the President noted that more than 800,000 young people, including entrepreneurs and artisans, have benefited from the NYOTA programme, saying it will be expanded to accommodate more youth.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the Government has heavily invested in the modernisation of security equipment to ensure citizens enjoy peace round the clock.

He warned leaders against politicising the work of the security forces, saying the safety of Kenyans remains the government’s foremost priority.

“It is shameful the way former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is disparaging the security sector. He behaves like someone who didn’t sit in the National Security Council,” Murkomen said.

Governors Chelilim Bii (Uasin Gishu) and Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet) commended the Government for affordable housing projects, pointing out that they have created employment and boosted local business.

Governor Rotich hit out at those opposed to the proposed National Development Charter, saying they have no identifiable agenda for the country.

“What the President is doing, especially in the affordable housing programme, is creating employment opportunities for thousands of people in the country.

MPs who attended the church service said they support the re-election of President Ruto in the General Election next year.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago said opposition leaders were free to take their campaigns to the Rift Valley region, but warned that those who incited Kenyans through tribal talk would not be tolerated.

“We have no problem with leaders visiting the Rift Valley to campaign for candidates of their choice. But we will not entertain those who incite the youth into violence,” he said