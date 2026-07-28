Police Arrest 90 Suspected Gang Members in Coast Security Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28 – The National Police Service (NPS) has arrested and arraigned 90 suspected members of organised criminal gangs as part of an intensified security operation targeting criminal networks in Kenya’s Coast region.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NPS said the arrests were made over the past two weeks during an intelligence-led operation aimed at dismantling gangs accused of terrorising residents through violent crime and extortion.

Police said the suspects have since been presented before various courts to face charges linked to their alleged involvement in organised criminal activities.

“The ongoing operation targeting organised criminal gangs and goons in the Coast Region has delivered significant results, with 90 suspected gang members linked to various criminal networks having been arrested and arraigned in court to face relevant charges over the past two weeks,” the NPS said.

According to the service, the crackdown has been driven by intelligence gathering, surveillance and coordinated deployments in areas identified as crime hotspots.

Authorities said officers remain on the ground as the operation continues, with increased police presence intended to deter criminal activity and reassure residents.

The Coast region, particularly Mombasa and parts of Kilifi and Kwale counties, has in recent years grappled with the emergence of organised youth gangs blamed for a wave of violent robberies, muggings, extortion and assaults.

Some of the gangs have been accused of attacking pedestrians, motorists and business owners, often wielding machetes and other crude weapons, while others have reportedly extorted traders and residents in informal settlements. Their activities have heightened insecurity in several neighbourhoods and prompted repeated police crackdowns.

The latest operation forms part of broader efforts by security agencies to dismantle the criminal networks and restore public confidence in the region’s security.

The National Police Service urged members of the public to continue supporting law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities and sharing information that could aid ongoing investigations.

“NPS reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every neighbourhood remains secure and calls upon the public to continue working closely with the police by reporting suspicious activities,” the statement said.

Police have indicated that the operation remains ongoing and that more arrests are expected as investigations continue into the activities of the suspected criminal gangs.