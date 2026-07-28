At Least 13 Hospitalised After School Bus Collision in West Pokot

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28 – At least 13 people were injured on Tuesday after two school buses carrying 101 pupils were involved in a road traffic accident in the Riting area of West Pokot County.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said its emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene to support rescue efforts and assist those affected by the crash.

According to the humanitarian agency, six males and seven females who sustained injuries were evacuated to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital for treatment.

The organisation said psychosocial support was also being provided to pupils and other victims affected by the incident, while teachers and students were moved to a safe holding area as emergency operations continued.

Rescue efforts involved Kenya Red Cross teams from West Pokot and neighbouring Turkana County, working alongside county government ambulances, an additional ambulance provided by KENGEN, the National Police Service and other emergency responders.

The Kenya Red Cross said response teams remained at the scene to coordinate relief efforts and ensure the safety of the pupils and staff.

The Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the country’s lead emergency response agencies, providing ambulance services, first aid, rescue operations and psychosocial support during disasters and major road accidents across the country.