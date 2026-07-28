Gachagua Dismisses NCIC Probe, Says It Is Being Used to Shield Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of using the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to divert public attention from remarks by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, insisting that he will not be intimidated by the commission’s investigations.

Gachagua claimed the move to investigate him was politically motivated and intended to shift attention away from the backlash over Duale’s comments.

“It is clear that the NCIC is an appendage of the Government and not the independent commission that it ought to be; as such, it should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” Gachagua said.

Addressing supporters in Buuri, Meru County, Gachagua defended his controversial “kill the snake and its eggs” remarks, insisting they were political metaphors and not a call to violence.

The DCP leader said the statement referred to unseating President William Ruto and his allies through the ballot in the 2027 General Election, dismissing claims that it amounted to hate speech or incitement.

His remarks came as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) opened investigations into his comments, a move Gachagua said he was prepared to confront.

“I have heard that a complaint has been lodged against me at the NCIC. We are not engaging in hate speech. We are using figurative language because we are students of literature,” he said.

He went on to explain that the “snake” symbolised President Ruto, while the “eggs” represented leaders aligned to the Head of State.

“When we say we will kill the snake, we mean removing Ruto from office through the ballot. When we talk about destroying its eggs, we mean ensuring those who support him are also voted out. That is the meaning of our words,” Gachagua said.

He maintained that his remarks were being taken out of context and insisted they were intended to encourage political change through democratic means rather than violence.

The former Deputy President defended his public statements, maintaining that they are truthful and based on facts.

He said anyone aggrieved by his remarks should seek legal redress in court rather than rely on the commission.

“My remarks to the country, as always, are truthful, factual and authentic. If, in any way, anyone is aggrieved, I invite them to file suit in the courts of law,” he said.

Gachagua vowed to continue criticising President Ruto and his allies despite what he termed attempts to silence him through State institutions.

“I shall continue calling out William Ruto and his surrogates; a compromised NCIC will not stop me, not even for a minute,” he said.

He further argued that the use of metaphors and other forms of figurative language is a legitimate feature of political communication and should not automatically be interpreted as hate speech.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gachagua claimed Duale, acting on behalf of President William Ruto, made offensive remarks against the Mt. Kenya region by allegedly referring to its people as “hyenas.”

According to Gachagua, the remarks sparked widespread public outrage, prompting the NCIC to summon Duale to explain himself.

He alleged that Duale responded by insisting he would only honour the summons if Gachagua was also investigated over alleged tribal remarks and hate speech.