DCI Officer Found Dead at Kisii Central Police Station in Apparent Suicide

KISII, Kenya Jul 28 – A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer was found dead inside a radio communication room at Kisii Central Police Station in an apparent suicide, police have confirmed.

The officer, identified as Corporal Bosibori, was discovered on Tuesday morning with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Kisii OCPD Musa Imamai said the officer’s body was found by colleagues after she locked herself inside the station’s radio room and failed to respond.

According to Imamai, Corporal Bosibori, who served in the communications department at the DCI office based at Kisii Central Police Station, had been on duty with fellow officers the previous night.

“Last night, the officer was at work with her colleagues. She excused herself for a moment but never returned,” Imamai said.

On Tuesday morning, a colleague attempting to access the radio room found Bosibori seated on the floor, with a police-issued pistol lying nearby.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss. She was an active officer who never showed any signs of distress,” Imamai said.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The death adds to a growing concern over the mental well-being of law enforcement officers, although authorities have cautioned that investigations are still ongoing and the cause of death has not been conclusively established.