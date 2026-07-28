KNH Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty After Court Declares Him Fit to Stand Trial

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 28 – The man accused of killing a fellow patient at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has formally been charged with murder after the High Court ruled that he is mentally fit to stand trial, ending months of legal delays over his psychiatric condition.

Kennedy Kalombotole denied the murder charge when he appeared before High Court Judge Diana Kavedza in Nairobi on Thursday.

The plea was taken after the court adopted the findings of a three-member panel of psychiatrists from Mathare National Teaching and Referral Hospital, which unanimously concluded that Kalombotole was fit to understand the proceedings and enter a plea.

He is accused of murdering Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni between February 6 and 7, 2025, while both were at Ward 7B of Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

The case had remained in limbo for more than a year as the court sought clarity on the accused’s mental status following conflicting medical assessments. At one point, the court explored the possibility of sending Kalombotole to South Africa for an independent psychiatric evaluation after local experts failed to reach a consensus.

That proposal was later abandoned in favor of appointing a panel of three Kenyan psychiatrists to carry out a comprehensive assessment. Their report ultimately established that the accused was mentally capable of standing trial, allowing the criminal proceedings to move forward.

With the plea now entered, the prosecution informed the court that it intends to rely on approximately 20 witnesses, among them the pathologist who performed the post-mortem examination on the deceased.

Justice Kavedza encouraged the prosecution to streamline its witness list to about 16 witnesses to help ensure the hearing is concluded within a reasonable timeframe.

The murder trial is scheduled to commence on October 26, 2026, when the prosecution is expected to begin presenting its evidence.

The judge also directed lawyers representing the victim’s family to file any applications relating to the protection of the family’s interests during the proceedings.

Separately, the court ordered prison authorities to continue providing Kalombotole with his prescribed medication and ensure he receives a diabetic diet while in custody.

Justice Kavedza further instructed both the prosecution and the defence to file written submissions on the accused’s pending application for bail before the court determines whether he should be released as the case proceeds.

Kalombotole is alleged to have fatally attacked Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni while the victim was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital, a case that attracted widespread public attention.

With the issue of his mental fitness now settled, the court is set to hear witness testimony and examine the evidence in what is expected to be a closely watched murder trial.