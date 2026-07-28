Probation Officer Charged Over Alleged Sh170,000 Bribery, Magistrate Fails to Appear

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul. 28 – Principal Probation Officer Julius Irungu Njogu has been charged before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over allegations that he solicited a Sh170,000 bribe to secure a favourable sentence in a criminal case.

Njogu pleaded not guilty to a charge of requesting a financial advantage contrary to Section 6(1)(a), as read together with Sections 18(1) and 18(2) of the Anti-Bribery Act.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) alleges that on July 16, 2026, while serving as the Principal Probation Officer at Kangema Law Courts in Murang’a County, Njogu requested Sh170,000 from Peter Njihia Njuguna on behalf of Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi.

According to the prosecution, the money was allegedly sought in exchange for securing a favourable sentence in a criminal case before the Kangema Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The court released Njogu on a cash bail of Sh400,000 or an alternative bond of Sh800,000 pending the hearing and determination of the case.

His co-accused, Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi, did not appear in court after his advocate informed the court that he was unwell.

The court directed that Mutegi appear before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on July 30, 2026, to take his plea.

The prosecution of the two judicial officers marks the latest move in the government’s ongoing crackdown on alleged corruption and bribery within the justice sector.