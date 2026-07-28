Shollei: Violence and sexist attacks are driving women out of politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei has called for safer elections, warning that political violence, intimidation and sexist attacks are driving many capable women away from politics and undermining their participation in leadership.

Speaking at the Women Achievers Africa Conference and Awards (WAWCA 2026) in Nairobi, Shollei said toxic campaign environments and gender-based abuse continue to discourage qualified women from seeking elective office despite their leadership potential.

Her remarks come amid growing concern over politically motivated violence, including the disruption of public meetings by hired gangs, as political activity gathers momentum ahead of next year’s General Election.

“There are many women who are capable of being better politicians, but they are scared of the violence, the scrutiny and having their private lives exposed,” she said.

“When they attack a woman, they don’t challenge her ideas. They call her a prostitute, say she’s sleeping around or brand her a drunkard. They don’t say the same things about men. That is why many women shy away from politics.”

Shollei said discussions are underway with the President’s Advisor on Women’s Rights, Harriet Chagai, to engage the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on strengthening enforcement of electoral codes of conduct to curb violence, intimidation and abuse targeting female candidates.

She also criticised what she described as the sexualisation of women in politics, saying some female leaders are reduced to entertainers at political rallies instead of being recognised for their ideas and leadership.

“I remember being disappointed when a woman leader was introduced and people joked about her body and asked her to twirl. I asked myself, how do you allow that?” she said.

Shollei argued that women bring a more issue-driven and inclusive approach to campaigns, pointing to the recent Ol Kalou by-election, where she said her party, UDA, lost because of the manner in which the campaign was conducted rather than a rejection of President William Ruto.

“It was not a referendum against William Ruto. It was the manner in which we conducted the campaign,” she said, criticising cash-driven politics and arguing that greater involvement of women in campaign strategy would have produced a different outcome.

She urged political parties to move beyond rhetoric by creating safe political spaces and giving women meaningful opportunities to contest competitive seats, citing the late Raila Odinga’s decision to award direct ODM nominations to women candidates in some party strongholds as an example of deliberate political inclusion.

Shollei also encouraged aspiring female leaders not to be intimidated by smear campaigns or online harassment, urging them to remain active in political parties and compete for elective positions despite the challenges.

The three-day event, themed “Women’s Leadership in Africa: Upscaling the Role of Women in Africa’s Development,” has brought together policymakers, legislators, entrepreneurs, civil society leaders and grassroots organisers from across the continent to explore strategies for advancing women’s leadership, economic empowerment and inclusive governance, while recognising outstanding women achievers.